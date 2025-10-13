  • home icon
Vladimir Guerrero's wife Nathalie brings the popcorn hype for ALCS Game 1, rocks gameday look with high-waist jeans

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Oct 13, 2025 04:30 GMT
Atlanta Braves v Toronto Blue Jays - Source: Getty
Vladimir Guerrero’s wife Nathalie brings the popcorn hype for ALCS Game 1, rocks gameday look with high-waist jeans - Source: Getty

Toronto Blue Jays All-Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s wife, Nathalie, rocked up to Rogers Centre to support the infielder for the American League Championship Series opener against the Seattle Mariners on Sunday.

Nathalie shared pictures of popcorn buckets in the lead up to the game.

(Image source - Instagram)
(Image source - Instagram)

She shared a mirror selfie while wearing custom Blue Jays letterman jacket with Guerrero's number (27) on it.

"Game 1," Nathalie captioned her story.
(Image source - Instagram)
(Image source - Instagram)

In another story, she shared a clip of the first baseman making his way to the diamond to join his Blue Jays teammates.

(Image source - Instagram)
(Image source - Instagram)

Nathalie was accompanied by their daughter, Vlaimel, to the ballpark. She reacted with a heart emoji to a picture on the jumbotron as their daughter posed with Guerrero Jr. before the game.

(Image source - Instagram)
(Image source - Instagram)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. headed into Game 1 of the championship series against the Mariners after red-hot streak against the New York Yankees in the division series.

He announced his dream of winning the World Series and giving his ring to his dad, former MLB slugger, Vladimir Guerrero.

"My personal goal is to win a World Series and give the ring to my dad."
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s bat goes cold in ALCS opener against Mariners

The All-Star first baseman went 9-for-17 (.529 AVG) with three home runs, nine RBIs and a 1.609 OPS in the four games against the NL East rivals, going deep in the first three games of the series.

However, Guerrero failed to lleavehis mark in the ALCS opener as the slugger went 0-for-4 on Sunday, his first game with a hit this postseason, as the Blue Jays suffered a 3-1 defeat.

The Blue Jays took the lead with George Springer's home run from the leadoff spot against Bryce Miller in the bottom of the first inning. The hosts held the lead for five innings before the Mariners got hold of Blue Jays ace Kevin Gausman in the sixth inning to score two runs and make it 2-1.

Mariners' ALDS hero Jorge Polanco added another run in the eighth to make iit3-1 ,and Seattle held on to take the series opener. It was da disappointingperformance from Guerrero and his teammates as the AL East winners managed just two hits over nine innings.

About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
