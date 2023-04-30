Mike Shannon has died. The legendary sports broadcaster known for his incredible work covering the St. Louis Cardinals was 83 years old. No cause of death was given.

While Shannon might be better known as a commentator, he also spent a lot of time in the MLB. From 1962 to 1970, he played third base and right field- all for the Cardinals. He spent all nine seasons with the team and overall spent 60 years as a member of the organization.

Shannon was a member of three Cardinals World Series-winning teams in 1964, 1967 and 1968. 50 of his 60 years as a member of the team was spent with the radio broadcast crew.

MLB mourns the loss of Mike Shannon

St. Louis Cardinals’ Owner & CEO Bill DeWitt, Jr said this of Shannon's passing via MLB.com:

“The St. Louis Cardinals were saddened to learn this morning of the passing of Cardinals Hall of Famer and beloved St. Louisan Mike Shannon. Mike’s unique connection to Cardinals fans and his teammates was reflected in his unbridled passion for the game, the Cardinals, and the St. Louis community. On behalf of the entire Cardinals organization, we share our condolences with Mike’s family and friends, and his many fans.”

Mike Shannon throwing out a first pitch

Tim Shannon, Mike's son, said:

“My dad’s life was encapsulated by his devotion to his family, his friends, the Cardinals organization and the St. Louis community. My dad lived his life to the fullest, and he squeezed every drop from it.”

The entire community of St. Louis and the baseball community around the world is shocked and saddened by the loss of an iconic figure.

