"W for little man" - Gerrit Cole's wife Amy celebrates as Yankees ace's first win of the season doubles as birthday gift for son Caden

New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole registered his first win of the campaign against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Center on Sunday. His wife, Amy Cole, celebrated the Bombers ace's win by posting an Instagram story that revealed that the victory came on their firstborn son Caden's fourth birthday.

"W for little man's 4th birthday!" read the caption from Amy.

Amy and Gerrit Cole have known each other since their college days at UCLA. Both of them used to play for the Bruins, while Gerrit broke out as a top prospect in 2011 and Amy won the Women's College World Series in 2010. The duo got engaged in 2015, shortly after the MLB All-Star game, and married on November 12, 2016.

The couple is proud parents to two sons, Caden Gerrit Cole and Everett Cole, who were born on June 30, 2020, and Jan 2, 2023, respectively. Talking about his elder son Caden after his birth, Gerrit said:

"He's a good mix of his dad and his mom. He's absolutely adorable. He's got big blue eyes and gosh, I just can't stop staring at him"

Cole sustained nerve inflammation and edema on his elbow after his sole start in spring training. This injury sidelined him for the majority of the season, as he only joined the Yankees starting rotation in June 2024. So far, he has made three starts in the season and is still trying to find a rhythm with his pitch placements and pitching velocity.

He is 1-1 for the season with a 6.23 ERA, 11 strikeouts, and 1.46 WHIP. Gerrit Cole struggled through the first two starts of the campaign and registered a loss against the NY Mets in the Subway Series on Tuesday. The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner gave up four home runs against Yankees city rivals and looked nowhere close to his best self.

Yankees ace Gerrit Cole impressed in the series finale against the Blue Jays on Sunday

The NY Yankees were down 2-1 in the four-game series against the Blue Jays heading into the series finale on Sunday. Gerrit Cole dominated at the mound as he powered through an impressive Blue Jays batting lineup to register his maiden win of the campaign.

Cole gave up one run on three hits, walked one batter, and struck out six batters in five innings pitched as the Bombers offense assisted the bullpen to win the tie 8-1 and share the spoils of the AL East series against Toronto.