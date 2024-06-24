"Wait ’til Judge goes down" - American League scout says Aaron Judge and top 4 batters carrying shallow Yankees lineup

The New York Yankees have been one of the best teams in baseball this season, posting an American League-leading 52-28 record so far. Thanks to incredible seasons so far from superstars such as Aaron Judge and Juan Soto, the Bronx Bombers have emerged as one of the top contenders for the World Series.

Even though the New York Yankees have been so successful early in the season, their roster is far from flawless. Although GM Brian Cashman and the front office are expected to be active before the trade deadline this summer, the team currently has a few holes in the lineup that needs to be addressed.

An anonymous American League scout shared the sentiment that the top half of New York's lineup is carrying a weak bottom half.

"Their lineup looks like the top four can get it done and that’s it," the scout told Jon Heyman of the New York Times. "Wait ’til Judge goes down," the scout continued, saying that an Aaron Judge injury could derail things.

Although the New York Yankees bolstered their lineup this offseason, if the team were to lose a superstar like Aaron Judge or Juan Soto to a serious injury, it could be disastrous. Last season, a toe injury limited Judge to 106 games, and the team missed the playoffs altogether. While there were more issues than simply Judge being injured, missing their best player didn't help.

The New York Yankees will likely add to their roster, limiting the damage that an absence of Judge could cause

The anonymous scout mentioned that following the top four batters, the bottom of the Bronx Bombers' lineup leaves something to be desired. This is something that Brian Cashman can look to address this summer on the trade market. If the team was able to add an impact bat or two, an injury that could sideline Aaron Judge could be less disastrous.

New York has been linked to a number of players who are expected to be made available. The team has found itself in rumors (some of which are more believable than others) for a number of stars such as Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Luis Robert Jr., and Pete Alonso.