Walker Buehler, Cody Bellinger, Lance Lynn’s wives and more react as Will Smith’s spouse Cara shares sweet birthday tribute for her daughters

LA Dodgers catcher Will Smith is in the middle of the postseason, while at home, his wife, Cara, is embracing their two daughters, both of whom were born in October. Their second daughter, Layton Elizabeth, was born in October 2024. Her older sister Charlotte was born in October 2022.On Wednesday, Cara dropped off some photos from the photoshoot she did for her two daughters. In the image, Cara and her two daughters are in monochromatic white outfits. They are sitting on a bench surrounded by trees. Layton is being cradled by Cara while Charlotte is fidgeting with things near the end of the bench.&quot;Happy birth month to my October babies!! 3 &amp; 1… I wake up thankful everyday that these girlies are mine🧁💕&quot; Cara wrote in the caption. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostUnder the comments section, several Dodgers partners shared their reactions. Former Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler’s wife, McKenzie, reacted:&quot;😍&quot;Fellow Dodgers outfielder Tommy Edman’s wife, Kristen, wrote:&quot;The prettiest girls ❤️&quot;Two-time World Series MVP and former Dodgers third baseman Corey Seager’s wife, Madisyn, wrote:&quot;Happy birthday perfect angels&quot;Former Dodgers star and now retired pitcher Lance Lynn’s wife Dymin wrote:'&quot;This is a story book.&quot;New York Yankees outfielder and former Dodgers star Cody Bellinger’s wife Chase wrote:&quot;A fairytale&quot;Dodgers reliever Tanner Scott’s wife Maddie wrote:&quot;Sweetest girlies.&quot;Comments sectionCircumstances surrounding Will Smith's second daughter birthThere were some unusual circumstances when Will Smith's second daughter, Layton, was welcomed. At the time, the Dodgers catcher was in the middle of a postseason, and thus, he couldn't be with his wife, Cara, all the time. However, everything played out well.The Dodgers overcame the New York Mets in six games to wrap up the NLCS. They were awaiting the winner of the Cleveland Guardians and the New York Yankees to meet in the World Series. In between, Cara gave birth to Layton and Smith could be there for the birth of his second daughter.The birth proved to be lucky as the Dodgers went on to win the World Series against the Yankees in five games.