Walker Buehler Fantasy Outlook: Is the Dodgers pitcher a must-start player following MLB return?

After nearly two away from the game, Walker Buehler returned to the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers. The two-time All-Star took to the mound on Monday night against the Miami Marlins and delivered a solid performance considering the severity of his injuries.

In his first game in nearly 700 days, Walker Buehler delivered 4.0 innings against the Marlins, recording 4 strikeouts and surrendered 3 earned runs. That being said, the Los Angeles Dodgers starter made it out of his first outing without issuing any walks, and more importantly, did not suffer any setbacks.

"Walker Buehler reflects on his first major league start in nearly 2 years" - @SportsNetLA

The return of Buehler was not only a positive for the Los Angeles Dodgers but also for fantasy baseball managers who selected the All-Star in their drafts. Although there was always the chance that Buehler could have suffered a setback, the star pitcher was a popular stash target for many at the end of drafts. So how does the rest of the season look for the former All-Star?

Walker Buehler is a must-start pitcher moving forward in fantasy baseball

Even though Buehler gave up 3 runs to the Miami Marlins, the outing was a promising start considering he was coming off his second Tommy John Surgery. If Buehler can continue to build upon this performance, he should get closer and closer to the superstar pitcher that he once was.

"WALKER BUEHLER’S NIGHT IS OVER. 4 Innings Pitched, 77 Pitches, 4 Strikeouts, 3 Earned Runs. So nice to see him back!" - @DodgersNation

There are a number of reasons why Buehler is a must-start pitcher, one of them being the incredible Los Angeles Dodgers lineup. Given the fact that he will have a lineup that features Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman batting for him, he should have plenty of run support moving forward.

The one major question mark surrounding the Los Angeles Dodgers star moving forward in fantasy baseball will be his health. It goes without saying that the injury concerns and potential inning limitations of Buehler could put some managers off, however, when he is healthy and hot, he has been one of the best in the game.

