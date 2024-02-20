Walker Buehler Injury Update: Dave Roberts shares the latest on Dodgers pitcher's health status

It's been a while since Walker Buehler underwent Tommy John surgery, but he's yet to recover fully to get back on the mound. According to manager Dave Roberts, the righty will not pitch in any of the Cactus League games.

The Dodgers missed out on their star pitcher's services for the entire 2023 season. He last pitched in June 2022, after which he struggled with an elbow injury that eventually led to a Tommy John surgery.

Roberts shared the latest update on the 29-year-old's health, saying that he's not sure when he will return. He added that things will be more precise when Buehler gets into the routine of facing hitters. For now, there is no timeline for his return.

The Dodgers manager is not keen on pressurizing the training staff or their starter for a speedy return. He said Walker Buehler is a competitor and might want to return to the field soon.

Walker Buehler's return might extend beyond spring training

It's hard to say when Walker Buehler will return, but given the current situation, he might miss the start of the regular season. It's not easy to recover and be in top condition after a Tommy John surgery.

Buehler's 2022 MLB season was limited to 12 starts before being placed on the injury list. His 2021 season was one of the best years of his career. In 33 starts, he posted a 16-4 record, with a stunning 2.47 ERA. He struck out 212 opponents and recorded a spectacular WHIP of 0.96.

The two-time All-Star helped the Dodgers win the World Series in 2020. The 29-year-old is one of the top pitchers in the league, and the Dodgers will undoubtedly have extra firepower on his return.

Buelher will join Tyler Glasnow, James Paxton, Bobby Miller, and newly acquired Yoshinobu Yamamoto on the starting rotation. Clayton Kershaw is expected to pitch somewhere during the mid-season after his shoulder surgery. As for Shohei Ohtani, he is likely to pitch in 2025.

The Dodgers will not want to wear out Walker Buelher since he can be a powerful option for the postseason. They might want to take it slow until he gets back into complete form.

Dave Roberts will play it well and wait for him to recover properly before he joins the starting rotation.

