In the world of baseball, the anticipation for a star player’s return is always met with a mix of axcitement and caution. Los Angeles Dodgers fans have been eagerly awaiting updates on ace pitcher Walker Buehler’s recovery from a tight flexor tendon repair and his second Tommy John surgery in 2022. Fortunately, Dodgers General Manager Brandon Gomes recently shed light on Buehler’s progress, providing a glimpse into the pitcher’s journey back to the mound.

Despite a brief rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City during the 2023 season, Buehler opted to focus on ensuring his long-term health for the upcoming 2024 season. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts expressed confidence in Buehler’s readiness for Spring Training but hinted at the possibility of a delayed regular-season debut to manage the pitcher’s innings effectively.

In a recent interview, Gomes emphasized a caution approach to Buehler’s recovery, prioritizing a step-by-step progression. Buehler, currently excelling in his throwing program, aims to peak towards the end of the season for a strong playoff push. The push is on careful development to ensure Buehler’s optimal performance in the postseason.

“We’ve had ongoing conversations with Walker and want to make sure that we’re going step by step and not jumping too far ahead,” - Brandon Gomes

In a recent interview, Walker Buehler shared his optimism about feeling healthy and being back in the gym for over a month. However, he remained uncertain about the team’s plans for him, especially regarding potential innings limits and recovery strategies. The pitcher expressed his eagerness to get back on the field, saying:

"I feel great, and hopefully, I’ll be ready to roll." - Walker Buehler.

As the LA Dodgers contemplate the best approach to manage Buehler’s comeback, Roberts discussed the potential combination of starting later in the season or incorporating breaks during the year to ensure Buehler finishes the season strong. The strategic decision aims to balance Buehler’s return with longevity, considering his pivotal role in the team’s success.

Walker Buehler’s last appearance in a Major League game was on June 10 2022, against the San Francisco Giants. Now entering his final year of salary arbitration, the dodgers are carefully navigating his recovery, aiming for a seamless return to the mound.

In an inspiring twist, Buehler draws motivation from pitcher Nathan Eovaldi, who successfully returned to the Majors after undergoing two Tommy John surgeries and recently clinched his second World Series championship with the Texas Rangers. Buehler’s determination to join this exclusive group of resilient pitchers adds an extra layer of anticipation for Dodgers fans.

As the Dodgers community eagerly awaits Buehler’s return, the balance between optimism and caution remains key in ensuring the ace’s sustained success on the field.

