Walker Buehler injury update: Dodgers pitcher dominant during first rehab start

Fans of the Los Angeles Dodgers can rejoice as their injured superstar pitcher Walker Buehler was dominant in his first rehab start this weekend. On Sunday night, Buehler returned to official game action for the first time since June 10, 2022, and looked as dominant as ever.

While the obvious plan for the Los Angeles Dodgers' plan is to slowly build Walker Buehler back to a full starting pitcher's workload, his first rehab start could not have gone better. Through 2.0 innings with Triple-A Oklahoma, the 29-year-old gave up zero hits and walked zero batters in only 24 pitches.

"Walker Buehler's first strikeout ends a 1-2-3 first! He maxed out at 96.1 mph on his fastball in the inning. Buehler has seemingly eliminated the overhead windup he used prior to his injury last year. His delivery to the plate looks a lot quicker and more concise #Dodgers" - @Bnicklaus7

Buehler's first rehab start is encouraging news for both the player and the team who are hoping to have him back in the rotation in time for the postseason. Earlier this season, manager Dave Roberts said that he hoped the injured pitcher could be back in the rotation as a full-time starter during the playoffs, with zero pitch-count limitations.

If Walker Buehler is to return by the beginning of the postseason, he will need to avoid any costly setbacks on his road to recovery from the second Tommy John Surgery of his career. The first time Buehler underwent the surgery in 2015, he was yet to pitch in an MLB game.

"Walker Buehler, recovering from a second Tommy John surgery, will be making his first rehab start of the season on Sunday. #Dodgers manager Dave Roberts laid out the plan for the 2x All-Star and is hopeful he can return later this month. @Dodgers | #HereToPlay" - @MLBNetworkRadio

While there is no clear timeline for his return to the lineup, if he is able to regain his form, his addition to the Dodgers' rotation could help the club's World Series push.

A look at Walker Buehler's career prior to his second Tommy John Surgery

Prior to suffering from Tommy John last season, Buehler was one of the strongest pitchers in baseball, as well as a perennial Cy Young Award candidate. Since his rookie season in 2018, Buehler has been dominant, posting an impressive 45-16 record with a 2.95 ERA and 678 strikeouts over 629.0 innings.

This level of production earned Buehler a top-5 finish in Cy Young voting during the 2021 season, while also earning the Kentucky native two All-Star selections. If he can return to his 2021 level of production, Buehler, along with the likes of Clayton Kershaw and Julio Urias will yet again form one of baseball's most dangerous pitching rotations.