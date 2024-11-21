Walker Buehler & McKenzie Marcinek's baby daughter Finley enjoys first snow of her life; Dodgers star and wife share adorable glimpse

After having a difficult regular season, struggling for fitness and consistency, Walker Buehler of the Los Angeles Dodgers redeemed himself with a strong postseason.

A key part of those memorable postseason showings was the perfect performance against the New York Yankees in the World Series. Buehler played a key role in getting his team over the finish line at the final hurdle.

Cheering the 30-year-old every step of the way were his wife, Mckenzie, and daughter, Finley. On Thursday, the Dodgers' starting pitcher and his better half both took to their respective Instagram profiles, posting snaps of little Finley enjoying her first ever snow day.

"Finny's first snow," Walker captioned his story, while Mckenzie Buehler wrote, "Happy first snow day Finley! I hope you find as much joy and magic in the snow as I do baby girl!"

Screenshots of Walker and Mckenzie Buehler's Instagram Stories (Images from - Instagram.com/@buehlersdayoff21 IG Stories, Instagram.com/@mckenziebuehler IG Stories)

Reportedly, Walker Buehler met his future wife very early on in his life, as the pair crossed paths during their kindergarten days. They grew close as the years went on, eventually going on to date.

The pair announced their engagement in March 2020 and tied the knot the following year. Their daughter, Finley Wren, was born on Jan. 31, 2024.

Walker Buehler's wife Mckenzie and daughter Finley enjoy day out at the Buehler Family Foundation Golf Outing

Walker Buehler, along with his wife Mckenzie, established the Buehler Family Foundation in 2022. The foundation serves first responders, helping them prioritize their health to improve their overall quality of life.

On Nov. 13, the couple, along with daughter Finley, was pictured enjoying a day out on the golf course. The Buehler Family Foundation successfully conducted the fifth edition of the Annual Buehler Family Foundation Golf Outing.

Having won his second ring in the recently concluded season, Walker Buehler can now look forward to spending some quality time with his better half and young daughter.

Having played a key role for the Dodgers, the starting pitcher can be confident he has done enough to get numerous great offers from several interested franchises as he enters free agency.

