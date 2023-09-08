After Los Angeles Dodgers ace Walker Buehler underwent Tommy John surgery in August 2022, many fans hoped that the former All-Star would be throwing like new by mid-2023. However, things have not panned out that way.

On Friday, Jeff Passan of ESPN announced that Buehler would not be returning until at least the start of 2024. The news comes as quite the blow to Dodgers fans, who were hoping to have Buehler in their arsenal come playoff time.

"Walker Buehler will not return in 2023." - Jeff Passan

Walker Buehler's last appearance for the Dodgers came on June 10, 2022 against the San Francisco Giants. During that contest, he left the game with apparent arm pain. After undergoing surgery, Buehler had to have Tommy John surgery again to repair a flexor tendon. Despite his being sidelined, the Dodgers still inked him to a one-year deal for 2023 worth $8.025 million to avoid arbitration.

The procedure is named after former Dodgers and New York Yankees pitcher Tommy John, who was the first player to go under the knife. Also referred to as UCL reconstructive surgery, it involves replacing the elbow tendon with one from elsewhere in the body, or with one from a donor.

A first round selection by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2015, Walker Buehler has demonstrated supreme pitching ability in his relatively short time in the bigs. In 2018, he finished third in NL Rookie of the Year voting after posting a 2.62 ERA in 24 starts, and amassing a record of 8-5.

Regarding his inability to close out the season with his team, Buehler offered the following comments:

""I am disappointed that I will not be able to help this team go after a title in 2023 postseason. I look forward to return fully healthy in 2024"

In 2021, Buehler returned with a 16-4 record, pitching to a 2.47 ERA in an NL-best 33 starts. At the time he was injured in 2022, he owned a 4.02 ERA, and had already logged a complete game for his team.

Walker Buehler news not good for Los Angeles Dodgers pitching prospects

While the Dodgers continue to hold onto a strong, 13-game lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NL West, the playoffs will be where the real challenges lie. After recently losing ace Julio Urias to a domestic violence scandal, the Dodgers know that starting pitching may become an issue.

Already, the Dodgers rank 18th in starter ERA, a very significant drop from their first place finish in the category last year. Now without Walker Buehler or Julio Urias' return, the weight on the remaining pitchers will be all the heavier.