Walker Buehler’s wife McKenzie, Alex Wood’s wife Suzanna, actress Meredith Mickelson react to Cody Bellinger’s wife Chase’s photo dump 

New York Yankees star Cody Bellinger is in the middle of the MLB regular season, while his wife and former model Chase is enjoying life with her kids, friends and family.

On Tuesday, Chase uploaded a photo dump on Instagram, capturing memories she had of late. She posted a photo of herself in a black outfit in one image. In another photo, she captured Bellinger from behind carrying their two daughters, Caiden and Cy, as they watched fireworks at Yankee Stadium.

She also shared a newspaper cutout with a headline featuring Bellinger and how his crucial double play helped the Yankees overcome the New York Mets' challenge and snap a six-game losing streak. She also captured her two daughters, engaged in creative activities. In the final slide of the post, she shared a quote, which read:

"If one glass of wine is good for you... Just imagine what a whole bottle could do!"

She captioned the photo dump with a caption:

"Accidentally shared before I figured out a caption oops."

Fellow MLB wives and girlfriends commented on Carter's photo dump. Among the earliest to drop comments were McKenzie Buehler, wife of Boston Red Sox ace Walker Buehler, and Suzanna Wood, wife of free agent pitcher Alex Wood.

"10/10 would kill for this hair!!!" Suzanna commented.

"Stunning!" McKenzie reacted.

Model and actress Meredith Mickelson had a bold one-word reaction.

"HOT", she commented.

Walker Buehler’s wife McKenzie, Alex Wood’s wife Suzanna and actress Meredith Mickelson's reactions

Cody Bellinger and wife Chase join birthday party hosted by Carlos Rodon

Earlier in June, Cody and Chase Bellinger joined fellow New York Yankees players and their partners for a birthday party hosted by starting pitcher Carlos Rodon and his wife Ashley Rodon.

Chase posted some photos from the event, including snaps with Cody Bellinger and posing alongside fellow Yankees wives and girlfriends including Gerrit Cole's wife, Amy Ashley, and others.

"Sorry quick repost wanted to add the cakes," she wrote in caption.

On the baseball front, Bellinger is enjoying a good season with the Yankees. He's hitting .278 along with 13 home runs and nine stolen bases.

However, the same cannot be said about the Yankees lately who dropped their division lead to the Toronto Blue Jays following a rough stretch that saw them losing more than 20 games in the last 30 days.

