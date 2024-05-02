Walker Buehler Update: Dodgers’ All-Star pitcher to return after strong rehab assignment

The Los Angeles Dodgers are currently on a roll in the MLB, and they received some more good news as star pitcher Walker Buehler has been impressive in his rehab assignment in the minors.

The 29-year-old had been a regular part of the team's rotation until undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2022, which has kept him out of major league action. However, Buehler has had some strong performances for Triple-A Oklahoma and manager Dave Roberts has admitted that his return to the Dodgers rotation is a strong possibility.

Walker Buehler was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2015 MLB Draft and went on to make his major league debut with them in 2017. He soon established himself as a capable starter. He made his first All-Star appearance in 2019 and played a huge role in their World Series win the following year.

However, a season-ending injury in 2022 derailed his career and he has been fighting his way back since.

After being out of major league action for almost two years, Buehler finally looks ready to make his return. He hoped to be back last year but his rehab session did not go well and his return was delayed.

Now, he looks more ready than ever before. In his last start in the Triple-A, Buehler threw 75 pitches in five innings, giving up one run and seven hits. After his performance, manager Dave Roberts said his return is very likely in the near future.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts refuses to set a date on Walker Buehler's return to the MLB

While Walker Buehler has been impressive in rehab, the Los Angeles Dodgers rotation has been doing well with the young arms on good form. Hence, it is no surprise that manager Dave Roberts is unwilling to hurry Buehler's return to the majors. Speaking on the pitcher's return, Roberts said:

“We’ll see how he comes out of it. But if all goes well I think it’s a very likely possibility.”

The Dodgers rotation currently consists of Tyler Glasnow, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, James Paxton, Gavin Stone and Landon Knack. Buehler is certainly capable of replacing any of the three latter names, and his experience would be a welcome addition to the team.

