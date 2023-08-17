Wander Franco case: Insider reveals it's 'very unlikely' that Rays star will ever play in MLB again

Recent advancements in Wander Franco's case have cast uncertainty over his future in Major League Baseball.

MLB insider Hector Gomez has revealed concerning information indicating that Franco's return to the games is ''very unlikely." A source involved in the case shared that the results associate Franco with allegations involving a minor.

Here's Gomez's Tweet:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

As the case proceeds, the uncertainty surrounding Franco's return to the Tampa Bay Rays is growing.

According to an earlier tweet from Hector Gomez, the Attorney General of the Dominican Republic disclosed the existence of a formal complaint filed by a minor against Franco.

Expand Tweet

Although the complaint is from a different person than the one mentioned on social media.

Wander Franco's career in the MLB

Wander Franco

Since making his MLB debut, Wander Franco, a star shortstop for the Tampa Bay Rays, has left a remarkable impression on the sport. He started as an international prospect in the 2017 class and reached All-Star status in 2023.

He was immediately distinguished after being drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays organization in July 2017 and made his major league debut in 2018 with The Princeton Rays Team.

On July 14, 2018, Franco mastered an exceptional feat by hitting for the cycle and highlighting the moment.

As a result of his extraordinary performance, he was thus named the 2018 Appalachian League Player of the Year.

Even the COVID-19 pandemic could not stop Franco's rise. On June 20, 2021, he made his major league debut with the Tampa Bay Rays, and he was the youngest player on the team at that time.

There have been setbacks in Franco's journey, Due to strained quadriceps, he spent time on the injured list, which resulted in hand surgery in 2022.

With the recent controversy looming around Franco, things have taken an unexpected turn. The MLB is looking into the matter, and as a result, Franco is on the Rays' restricted list.