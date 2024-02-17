Wander Franco Case Update: Dominican lawyer backs out of Rays shortstop's legal team with criminal charges looming

For the past five months, the baseball world has watched Wander Franco's case with bated breath. Last August, the Tampa Bay Rays shortstop was placed on the restricted list after shocking reports emerged that he had been involved in an alleged relationship with a 14-year-old girl in the Dominican Republic.

With the age of consent in the homeland being 18, the star was found accused of a serious crime. Since being arraigned on January 1, a judge in the Caribbean nation let Franco out of custody after the 22-year-old paid a $35,000 bail. The case is ongoing.

"The Court dismisses charges of money laundering and commercial sexual exploitation against Wander Franco. The shortstop will only be prosecuted for sexual abuse, and abduction and seduction of a minor," ALERTAS MUNDIAL tweeted last month.

On February 17, the Tampa Bay Rays star was dealt another blow as he faced these allegations. According to Juan Carlos of the Tampa Bay Times, Juan Francisco Rodríguez Consoró, one of Franco's lawyers, has ceased work on the case.

After Consoró's departure, Wander Franco is left with one lawyer. Consoró did not express a concrete reason for his decision.

After the claims surfaced on August 13 last year, Franco was immediately placed on the restricted list, and posters and promotional material bearing his likeness were taken down at Tropicana Field.

At the time of his de facto suspension, Franco was hitting .281/.344/.475 with 17 home runs and 58 RBIs. His last MLB game was on August 12 against the Cleveland Guardians.

With the 2024 season just around the corner, the Rays remain in a difficult position. By his eleven-year, $182 million 2021 contract, Franco is the highest-paid player in franchise history. However, an increasing number of experts have begun questioning whether or not Franco will ever see MLB action again.

Wander Franco is far from out of the woods

Though the long-winded nature of the trial is causing many onlookers to tune it out, Wander Franco's case is still ongoing.

With a verdict expected within the next number of weeks, the conclusion of the case is bound to have a strong influence on the Rays and the wider MLB season. While we do not yet know the truth, things are not looking particularly sunny for Franco.

