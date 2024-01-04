Wander Franco Investigation News: Judge to rule on Rays star's case accused of commercial s**ual exploitation and money laundering

In a dramatic turn of events, Dominican prosecutors have leveled serious charges against Tampa Bay Rays shortstop, Wander Franco. Accused of commercial sexual exploitation and money laundering, Franco’s case took a decisive turn as prosecutors presented their evidence on Wednesday.

Tampa Bay Rays’ shortstop, Wander Franco has been accused of commercial sexual exploitation and money laundering.

The prosecutors are alleging that Franco had a relationship with a minor, and both he and the minor’s mother are now facing the same charges. Seeking to ensure a fair legal process, the prosecutors have requested an $86,000 bond for Franco, along with restrictions that include preventing him from leaving the Dominican Republic and placing him under house arrest. The money laundering charges stem from allegations that Franco made payments to the minor’s mother.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The legal proceedings are not limited to Wander Franco alone; the minor’s mother isalso facing potential restrictions. Prosecutors have asked the judge to prohibit her from leaving the country and consider placing her under house arrest.

Wander Franco is currently under arrest and a possible bond is being reviewed.

The Public Ministry, in a statement, emphasized that these measures are aimed at guaranteeing the integrity of the legal process. A judge is set to analyze the evidence presented during a monthlong investigation and issue a ruling on Franco’s future on Friday. The court, located in the northern Dominican Republic provice of Puerto Plata where the alleged act occurred, will weigh various options, including releasing Franco on bond, temporary arrest, restricting him from leaving the country, or requiring occasional appearances until the investigation concludes.

The court will weigh various options, including releasing Franco on bond, temporary arrest, restricting him from leaving the country, or requiring occasional appearances until the investigation concludes.

The 22-year-old All-Star player is currently in jail, having been detained on Monday in Puerto Plata. Franco’s attorney, Teodosio Jaquez Encarnaion, has refrained from commenting on the case, stating only that Franco is doing fine.

Major League Baseball has placed Franco on administrative leave in August under its joint domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse policy with the player’s association. There is not set timetable for the conclusion of MLB’s investigation, and it remains uncertain whether the results might lead to discliplinary actions by the organization. The proceedings continue to draw significant attention, both locally and internationally, as fans and observers await the judge’s ruling on Friday.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.