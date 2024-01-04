Wander Franco Investigation Update: Prosecution discovers evidence of alleged payments made by Rays star to minor's mother

The ongoing investigation into Tampa Bay Ray’s shortstop, Wander Franco, has taken a surprising turn as prosecutors allege financial transactions involving the player and the mother of a 15-year-old minor at the center of the case. According to reports, after engaging in a relationship with the underage girl, Franco purportedly started paying the girl’s mother a monthly sum of $100,000 Dominican pesos (approximately $1,700 dollars).

The accusations also claim that Franco’s mother was involved in the financial transactions, transferring money to the minor’s mother on three occasions—twice with $500,000 pesos (about $8,500 dollars) and once with a million pesos (approximately $17,000 dollars).

The minor, now 15 years old, was the subject of a raid on her mother’s house by authorities. During the raid, $800,000 Dominican pesos and $68,000 dollars in US currency were reportedly discovered. Additionally, authorities have identified a car allegedly paid for by Franco.

Along with Wander Franco, the mother of the minor has also been arrested by Dominican authorities.

In a surprising twist, the mother of the alleged victim has been arrested on suspicion of blackmailing Wander Franco with money. This development adds a layer of complexity to an already contentious case. The 22-year-old MLB star, Franco, who denies the allegations, was arrested earlier in the week after missing a meeting with the prosecutor.

The legal proceedings have garnered significant attention, and prosecutors are expected to seek Franco’s continued detention without bond while the investigation unfolds. The Tampa Bay Rays shortstop had his homes raided by police last week, and the case has prompted MLB to place him on administrative leave back in August.

The allegations against Franco involve a potential improper relationship with a minor, and the legal process is still unfolding. The situation has raised questions about the player’s future both in the sport and within the legal system, as the case takes unexpected turns with each development.

