Wander Franco Breaking: Rays star arrested in Puerto Plata after interrogation

After appearing with the prosecution to be interrogated earlier today, Wander Franco has been placed under arrest. The shortstop's embattled journey continues with a major development today. After questions over his relationship with an alleged minor came forward last year, investigations and court proceedings have come forth.

Now, they may be coming to an end after prosecutors interrogated Wander Franco and ultimately arrested him. He recently resurfaced to go to the district attorney's office and was placed under arrest at Puerto Plata just a few hours later.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Hector Gomez reported on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"After being interrogated by prosecutors, Wander Franco is now under arrest at Puerto Plata."

It has been a long and winding saga that started in the middle of the MLB regular season. The Tampa Bay Rays All-Star shortstop was suspended and ultimately didn't play again. His arrest throws everything into doubt now.

Wander Franco has been arrested

Wander Franco spent some time with the prosecutors before eventually being placed under arrest. The Tampa Bay Rays superstar's relationship with Loredana Chevalier came into question based on social media posts initially.

Expand Tweet

Felix Portes reported on X:

"NOW: after hours of interrogation, they execute an arrest warrant against baseball player Wander Franco for accusations related to a minor. On Wednesday, the permanent judge will hear the request for a coercive measure against the athlete in which he will request preventive detention after appearing at the Puerto Plata Prosecutor's Office."

Expand Tweet

The next step is for a judge to hear a coercive measure request on Wednesday, with prosecution expected to request him to stay in jail. Things are proceeding now, but it appears as if Franco's future is in serious doubt.

There were questions over whether or not the All-Star shortstop would ever be back on the diamond again, whether with the Rays or elsewhere. Now, the future looks even murkier for Franco.

Wander Franco was placed under arrest

Franco is slated to request "preventative detention" after he appeared in court and found himself placed under arrest.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.