Wander Franco: MLB investigating Tampa Bay Rays shortstop after social media posts emerge

Major League Baseball is investigating Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco after social media posts emerging, the details around the nature of the posts have not been addresed yet but they put out a small statement letting the media know that they are 'aware' about the posts.

Tampa Bay Rays put out a small statement on the Wander Franco situation

They organisation said they are in 'close contact' with the MLB as they conduct their due diligence. The 22 year old shortstop did not play vs Guardians on Sunday.

Manager Kevin Cash was asked why the shortstop was not in the lineup, to which he said that it was his 'off day' and emphasised on that part, he emphasized on the part that there was 'no other reason' for the shortstop's absence and it was just a rest day for him. When asked about the speculations Cash said that he is aware about the speculation and he isn't going to comment on that right now.

Rays Manager Kevin Cash speaks on the situation

“I’m aware of the speculation, and I’m not going to comment any further on that,” Cash said. “The day off was because (it was) a day off.”

Wander Franco left Sunday's game early

The 22 year old was in the dugout during the game vs Cleveland Guardians on Sunday, but he left early in the 5th inning. The Rays are committed to the shortstop but the social media posts could be a tough hurdle, with an average of .281 his absence could be bad for the Rays.