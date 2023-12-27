Wander Franco Net Worth: Exploring Rays star's earnings amid ongoing MLB investigation

Wander Franco, the young baseball player, has been making headlines due to an ongoing investigation into his personal life. Amid allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a minor, authorities in the Dominican Republic recently conducted two home raids in search of the Tampa Bay Rays star. However, Franco was not found in either of the residences, according to reports.

The 22-year-old shortstop has been on administrative leave since August 22, as MLB investigates the alleged relationships with underage girls. The Rays expressed support for the league’s decision, emphasizing their commitment to upholding high standards of integrity.

The allegations, which surfaced on social media in July, have cast a shadow over Franco’s promising career. Despite the denial of the accusations during an Instagram Live session, the Tampa Bay Rays placed him on the restricted list, and there are concerns that he may never play in the majors again.

Franco, an All-Star for the first time in the 2023 season, had an impressive performance, slashing .281/.344/.475 with 17 home runs and 58 RBIs over 112 games. His last game was on August 12, marking the end of his season.

What is Wander Franco’s net worth?

Financially, Wander Franco’s net worth stands at approximately $15 million as of 2023. Despite his young age, Franco has secured lucrative contracts and endorsement deals, contributing to his financial success. His salary for 2023 was $2 million, part of the 11-year, $182 million contract extension he signed in November 2021 with the Tampa Bay Rays.

In addition to his MLB earnings, Franco recently entered into an endorsement deal with Adidas, showcasing his marketability and potential outside the diamond before his allegations. Wander Franco continues to be unfound, and Dominican authorities are yet to give any updates on his search, leaving fans and the baseball community eagerly awaiting the resolution of the ongoing investigations.

