Wander Franco News: Court drops money laundering charges against Rays shortstop after conditional release

According to recent reports Tampa Bay Rays’ shortstop, Wander Franco, has been released from a Dominican Republic jail, but not without facing legal consequences. The court has dismissed charges of money laundering and commercial sexual exploitation against the 22-year-old All-Star. However, Franco will still be prosecuted for sexual abuse, abduction, and seduction of a minor.

The release comes amid an ongoing investigation into allegations that Franco had a relationship with a 14-year-old girl. Franco paid a deposit of 2 million Dominican pesos ($34,000) as a condition for his release, as ordered by the judge. While free to leave the Dominican Republic, Franco must appear monthly before authorities as the investigation continues.

Despite the dropped allegations, Wander Franco still faces a prosecution with Dominican authorities.

Now prosecuted for sexual abuse, abduction and seduction of a minor, Wander Franco allegedly paid the teenager’s mother thousands of dollars and provided her with a car in exchange for her consent. The mother, aged 35, was also charged in the case and has been placed under house arrest to protect her daughter’s privacy.

Despite being released, Franco’s future remains uncertain. It is unclear whether he plans to leave the Dominican Republic, and both the investigations by Dominican authorities and Major League Baseball continue. Franco was having a stellar season until August when the investigations began, leading MLB to place him on the restricted list on August 14 and later on administrative leave on August 22.

Franco’s legal troubles cast a shadow over his promising career, marked by signing an 11-year, $182 million contract with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2021. His annual salary is $2 million and the ongoing legal proceedings raise questions about the impact on his future in professional baseball. As the investigations unfold, the sports world watches closely, awaiting further developments in this complex and sensitive case.

