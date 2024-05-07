Wander Franco Update: Rays All-Star shortstop set to face formal accusations from prosecution in court this June

The legal saga surrounding Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco continues to move along. According to the Dominican newspaper El Nuevo Diario, the controversial former infielder will be formally accused by the prosecution in court this June. The formal accusations are connected to Franco's alleged relationship with a 14-year-old girl dating back to December 2022.

The 23-year-old is facing several serious charges that could not only bring an end to his professional baseball career but also result in significant time in prison. According to the report, Wander Franco will formally be accused of commercial sexual exploitation of a minor.

Once viewed as one of the top prospects in the MLB, Franco now finds himself at the forefront of one of baseball's biggest news stories. The former shortstop has not appeared in an MLB game since being placed on administrative leave on August 13, 2023, after the alleged relationship first appeared online.

The Tampa Bay Rays star was detained in his home country, the Dominican Republic but was released after posting 2 million pesos in bail (roughly $34,000). It remains to be seen what the outcome of the investigation and trial will be, but there is a growing chance that fans may have seen the last of Franco in the MLB.

Judge set June 1 deadline for prosecution to officially charge Wander Franco

According to Fox 13, the judge in Wander Franco's case has set a June 1 deadline for prosecutors to either formally charge the Tampa Bay Rays' star shortstop or present evidence in court.

"#Rays' #WanderFranco's criminal cases may fall apart if prosecutors can't convince judge by deadline!" - @ngmauctions

Even if the case against Franco does not result in any criminal punishment, there is still a realistic chance that the shortstop could face a lengthy suspension from the MLB. Given the nature of the alleged relationship, the ongoing Wander Franco saga is far from over.

