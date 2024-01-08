Wander Franco Update: Rays shortstop released from prison after paying financial guarantee amounting to $35,000

After months of silence regarding the investigation into Wander Franco, the case against the Tampa Bay Rays shortstop seems to be moving forward at speed. Recently, he was allowed to leave prison in the town of Puerto Plata after paying a hefty sum.

On Aug. 13, reports surfaced that a woman in the Dominican Republic named Loredana Chevalier, who claimed to be 14, also claimed to be in a relationship with Franco. Immediately, the 22-year-old was placed on the restricted list by the Rays.

After months of silence while the MLB conducted an investigation alongside Dominican authorities, it all began to move very quick. Following an apparent raid at a home belonging to Franco, he was detained in Puerto Plata on Jan. 2, and was charged with sexual exploitation of a minor alongside money laundering.

"Wander Franco is released from prison. Rays Wander Franco was released from prison this Monday afternoon after paying a financial guarantee of two million pesos (around $35K dollars), imposed against him by the judicial process that follows him in Puerto Plata, accused of alleged seduction and sexual exploitation of a minor, per @AlertasMundial" - Hector Gomez

According to Dominican journalist Hector Gomez, the Tampa Bay Rays star was released from prison in Puerto Plata following a payment of 2 million pesos, which is about $34.800. Franco still faces the afforementioned charges, as does the mother of the young woman involved in the case,

At the time that the scandal broke, Franco was hitting .281/.344/.475 with 17 home runs and 58 RBIs. However, he has not appeared in as much as an inning since the accusations were levied. Franco's last MLB game was on August 12 against the Cleveland Guardians.

In 2021, Wander Franco signed an 11-year contract worth $182 million, which was the largest deal in the history of the Rays' franchise. However, with the young star still very much imbued in the case, the fate of his MLB career lies in the balance.

Wander Franco's situation is looking worse by the day

Although his conditional release might give the semblance that things are normal, they appear to be anything but. It has been some time since a scandal of this gravity has rocked MLB. Although Franco remains innocent until proven guilty, things could be looking a lot better from Franco's position.

