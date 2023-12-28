Wander Franco Update: Rays shortstop doesn't show up for questioning despite Thursday deadline set by DR authorities

In a recent turn of events, Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco did not appear for questioning in the Dominican Republic regarding allegations of inappropriate relationships with minors. The summons, issued by the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Children and Adolescents, was part of the ongoing investigations into the accusations against the promising young player.

Expand Tweet

According to reports by investigator Olga Dina Llaverias, Franco failed to show up at the appointed time in Santo Domingo, raising concerns about the direction of the legal proceedings. The news comes on the heels of Franco dismissing his legal team, adding another layer of complexity to the situation.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Wander Franco is facing an investigation involving Dominican authorities.

The allegations first surfaced in August, prompting the Tampa Bay Rays to place Franco on the restricted list. Social media buzz and subsequent investigations by the National Agency for Boys, Girls, Adolescents, and the Family and Gender Violence Unit in the Dominican Republic led to a formal inquiry. The legal process intensified when two additional individuals came forward with similar accusations against Franco.

Wander Franco’s allegations intensified when various individuals came forward.

Despite being reinstated onto the Rays’ 40-man roster at the beginning of the offseason, Franco’s legal troubles persist, casting a shadow over his once-promising career. The young talent, who signed an 11-year, $182 million contract extension with the Rays in November 2021, now faces serious allegations that could impact not only his baseball career but also his personal life.

MLB is also conducting its own investigation into the allegations, highlighting the severity of the situation. Under the league’s policy on domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse, discipline can be imposed irrespective of criminal charges.

As Wander Franco’s legal saga unfolds, the baseball community watches closely, waiting to see how the investigations progress and what consequences may befall the talented shortstop. The uncertainty surrounding his future adds a layer of complexity to an already tumultuous offseason for both Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.