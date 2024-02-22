Wander Franco Update: Rays star reportedly refusing to pay lawyer amid investigation

Wander Franco is not only one of the least popular players in baseball right now, but it appears that he may not be gaining any fans in the legal world either. According to RCNoticias by Roberto Cavada, the troubled Tampa Bay Rays shortstop has refused to pay his lawyers for the work they have already completed in his investigation.

There is no specific dollar amount that Wander Franco is said to be owning his legal staff, however, it is alleged that he has yet to pay the team helping him. This update surrounding Franco only adds to his severely damaged reputation as the result of his alleged illegal relationship with a 14-year-old girl.

This is simply the latest update in the confusing saga surrounding Franco's investigation. One of the biggest news in recent MLB history, Franco is under investigation from authorities over an alleged relationship with an underage girl

After the claims surfaced on last year, Franco was immediately placed on the restricted list by the Tampa Bay Rays. Since that time, the talented but troubled shortstop has not appeared in any major league action. While the case is ongoing, if Franco is convicted of the charges against him, his career very well could be over.

Wander Franco is required to appear before a judge in the Dominican Republic each month

In early January, a judge in the Dominican Republic said that would be able to leave his home country, however, he is required to appear in court once a month as the case progresses. It remains to be seen what the outcome of the trial will be, however, some legal experts have advised against the Rays shortstop attempting to return to the United States.

