"Was this created by Fanatics?" - MLB fans mock odd-looking Texas Rangers World Series banner

The Texas Rangers defied the odds last season, winning the first World Series title in franchise history. After narrowly making the postseason altogether, the Rangers used their elite offensive lineup, as well as some clutch pitching performances to power their way to history.

To commemorate the incredible achievement, the Texas Rangers had a celebratory ceremony prior to Thursday's Opening Day action against the Chicago Cubs. Unfortunately for the club and their fans, the banner that has been hung in the rafters of Globe Life Field has gone viral for all of the wrong reasons.

As the presentation of the Rangers World Series accomplishment carried on, the banner for the club's first title raised a few eyebrows. The nearly all-white banner has sent MLB fans to social media to comment and troll it as it looks roughly half the size of an ordinary championship banner.

Many of these baseball fans said that the person who designed the Rangers' banner needed to immediately be fired, or they questioned the staff member who approved the design. They also questioned the color scheme, asking others online if they remembered when championship banners used to be fun. Another said it looked much more like a towel than a banner.

Others have said that it must have been designed by the polarizing company Fanatics. The company has been the brunt of much frustration and jokes for their poorly designed jerseys and see-through pants that went viral during Spring Training and training camps.

The Texas Rangers are poised to defend their title in 2024

Although the Rangers were not seen as favorites to win the World Series in 2023, they defied the odds to defeat the Arizona Diamondbacks en route to a title. Thanks to their ability to retain many of their key players from their title team, the Texas Rangers should find themselves in contention to defend their crown and try and go back-to-back.

Another reason why the Rangers could find themselves a tough challenge in the American League is Evan Carter and Wyatt Langford. The potential superstar duo of young outfielders could give the Rangers an advantage this season, which could also bolster their already stacked lineup.

