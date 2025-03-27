"Was this designed by Nickelodeon?"; "Hot garbage" - MLB fans take a dig at Giants' City Connect jersey leak 

The San Francisco Giants are rumored to debut new City Connect jerseys in 2025. The Giants were among the first seven teams in the majors who participated in City Connect in 2021.

The new jersey is expected to debut in the April 8 game against the Cincinnati Reds, according to SFGATE, which confirmed the ball club was replacing the old design in 2025.

However, the new Giants ' Nike City Connect jerseys have reportedly been leaked. The jerseys, which surfaced online via @BayAreaBryy and were shared by Talkin' Baseball on X/Twitter, led to an avalanche of online criticism.

The feedback from fans has been overwhelmingly negative, with many comparing the design to amateur or recreational league uniforms.

One fan sarcastically said:

“Was this designed by Nickelodeon for the Splash HR’s?”

Another fan called the design:

“Sheesh. Hot garbage.”

Another fan said:

“Worst jerseys in the league.”

One fan likened the vibrant color scheme to Clemson University’s uniforms:

Meanwhile, one fan added that the jerseys resembled:

“Men’s Church Softball” outfits.

One fan highlighted the font used for the jersey numbers, suggesting they looked like they were pulled straight from “MLB The Show.”

“Dude that 51 is literally the font from The Show. They made Show jerseys in real life,” one fan wrote.

Outfit description of Giants' leaked City Connect jerseys

The Giants have neither commented nor dismissed these leaked City Connect jerseys.

The leaked design features a charcoal-black base with subtle pinstripes, complemented by vibrant orange and purple accents. The front prominently displays a graffiti-style “Giants” script in white with an orange outline.

A bright orange Nike swoosh sits above the logo, while the sleeves feature multi-colored patches inspired by San Francisco’s diverse culture.

Last season, the Giants' City Connect jersey was a maligned white jersey with an orange-to-grey gradient “G” on the front. An orange silhouette of the Golden Gate Bridge was also added.

The Giants had a good run with those jerseys, going 30-15. Manager Bob Melvin might want to continue the City Connect jersey from 2024, but if new rumors are believed, the Giants have moved forward with another one.

