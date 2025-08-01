“Was not expecting that” - Ex-Yankees’ Oswald Peraza opens up about his feelings after “tough” mid-game trade to Angels

The trade deadline on Thursday saw MLB teams make several moves, and the New York Yankees were one of them. The Bronx Bombers traded Oswald Peraza during their game against the Tampa Bay Rays.During the series finale against the Rays, Peraza was traded to the Los Angeles Angels. Peraza, who signed as an international free agent in July 2016, remained with the Yankees before his trade. He opened up about his feelings on moving to Los Angeles after the series finale.&quot;Definitely was not expecting a trade or anything like that,&quot; Peraza said through a translator. “I’ll be forever grateful to the Yankees organization for giving me an opportunity to embark on my career. Just grateful for that. It’s kind of tough, my energy level might be a little low right now, but everything happens for a reason and I keep moving forward.”Since making his debut in September 2022, Oswald Peraza has served in a utility role for the Yankees. However, after parting with third baseman DJ LeMahieu and Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s injury, he saw increased time at third base this season.Yankees manager Aaron Boone said he had no idea about the team Peraza was going to.&quot;Yeah, that was a little odd...I knew there was a potential deal going on and there were talks, but I didn't even know the team.&quot;The Venezuelan failed to make the most of his opportunities. While Peraza was decent defensively, playing third base, second, and at times as a shortstop, he struggled at the plate, smashing 152/.212/.241 with three homers, three stolen bases and 13 RBIs in 71 games this year. Angels general manager Perry Minasian reflects on acquiring Oswald PerazaOswald Peraza's offensive struggles have been evident over the years. However, Angels general manager Perry Minasian wanted to &quot;take a chance&quot; on him, given his defensive ability. “He’s a classic change-of-scenery guy,” Minasian said via MLB.com. “He's not performed well from the offensive standpoint at the Major League level. But defensively, it's a very intriguing player.&quot;Historically, from a minor league standpoint, he's performed offensively, can play different positions, can really defend at third base, can also play short and second. We felt like it was an outstanding opportunity to take a chance on a guy that has talent.”Peraza would hope that the change of scenery could jumpstart his MLB career after a disappointing four-year tenure with the Yankees.