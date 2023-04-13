Was Freddie Freeman's 15-pitch-at-bat the longest in MLB history? Exploring record after Dodgers star's marathon stay

Wednesday night's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants was a captivating game inspired by a stellar Freddie Freeman performance. The veteran first baseman went on to bat a 15-pitch which ultimately led to the Dodgers winning the game 10-5. It is easily the longest at bat so far this season.

The game was tied 5-5 in the top of the sixth inning when Freddie Freeman took the plate with the bases loaded for the Dodgers. It was then that Freeman started to foul off one pitch after another, after another, and so on. It went on for 15 pitches before Freeman finally took his free base after the Giants reliever missed too far outside. It was the turning point of the game, after which Max Muncy went on to hit two homers which saw the Dodgers muster up a five-run rally.

While Freddie Freeman's at-bat was undoubtedly memorable, it was not the longest in MLB history. That honor belongs to former Giants first baseman Brandon Belt, who worked a 21-pitch at bat against the Los Angeles Angels during the 2018 season. Belt hit 16 foul balls in the first innings against Angels pitcher Jaime Barria, which eventually ended with a fly ball to right field. It remains one of the most memorable passages of play in the MLB.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia All 15 pitches from Freddie Freeman's at bat that lasted 5 minutes and 40 seconds



It included NINE STRAIGHT foul balls and 11 total All 15 pitches from Freddie Freeman's at bat that lasted 5 minutes and 40 secondsIt included NINE STRAIGHT foul balls and 11 total https://t.co/oA9jk1PLhj

Freddie Freeman and the Dodgers will aim to add more wins after inspiring performance against the Giants

While Freddie Freeman's 15-pitch at bat may not be the longest in MLB history, it certainly changed the tide of the game against the Giants. It got the crowd behind the team, and the players too were inspired to go out and win the game. They finally won it with a 10-5 scoreline, which also marked a series win for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Their next series is against the Chicago Cubs over the weekend, which might well prove to be a stiff challenge. Still, the Dodgers will hope to ride out their recent run of form and get their season back on track.

Poll : 0 votes