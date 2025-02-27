"Was this said midway through a ketamine session?" - Fans tear into Nestor Cortes over hold claim on Yankees WS loss vs. Dodgers

Former New York Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes made a bold claim concerning the result of the 2024 World Series, which the LA Dodgers won in five games. This comes after several Dodgers stars, including Chris Taylor and Joe Kelly, have said on podcasts that the Yankees were no match to them in the World Series.

Ad

According to the southpaw, who was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers in the offseason, the Yankees "were the better team."

"We were the better team," Cortes said. "They can talk whatever they want to talk, but we win Game 1 which we should have - we lost 2 and 3, we win Game 4 and we should have won Game 5."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Upon seeing this reaction from Cortes, fans on the internet didn't break a sweat while calling out the pitcher on social media.

"Spring Training is the perfect time for nonsense quotes cause nothing's happening and everyone feels too good about themselves. But this? Holy shit, was this said midway through a ketamine session?" one fan said.

One fan took a jab at Cortes.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"How does that phrase go? And if my aunt had balls she’d be my uncle? The team failed to do anything with RISP all series, blew multiple leads, and hardly anyone other than Stanton and Soto hit. They crapped the bed when it mattered most," another fan said.

"He literally gave up the game 1 grand slam," one fan said.

Ad

Other fans also chimed in:

"Imagine giving up the first walk-off grand slam in WS history and then saying this," one fan said.

"'If we didn't lose, we would've won.' Brilliant," another fan said.

How did Nestor Cortes fare in the World Series for the Yankees?

Nestor Cortes had a decent regular season with the Yankees, finishing with a 9-10 record with an ERA of 3.77 and 162 strikeouts in 31 appearances.

Ad

However, in the postseason, he succumbed to the pressure when facing the Dodgers first baseman in the 10th inning of Game 1 of the World Series.

The Yankees were just one out away from clinching Game 1 before a fastball from Cortes was sent into deep right-center field for a walk-off grand slam by Freddie Freeman as the Dodgers rallied back from 3-2 to win the game 6-3.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Nestor Cortes pitched in Game 3 as well, throwing 1.2 innings for no runs and the Dodgers won that game as well.

Both of Cortes' appearances didn't yield any positive results for the Yankees who managed to win Game 4 but crumbled defensively in Game 5 to lose the game after having a good lead.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback