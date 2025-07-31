  • home icon
  "Was worried about things like buildings falling down" - Alex Bregman's wife Reagan reveals experiencing "wild" anxiety issues after son Knox's birth

“Was worried about things like buildings falling down” - Alex Bregman’s wife Reagan reveals experiencing “wild” anxiety issues after son Knox’s birth

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Published Jul 31, 2025 12:32 GMT
Reagan Elizabeth and Alex Bregman are parents to two sons Knox and Matthew Bennett (Source: Instagram @reaganelizabeth/Getty Images)
Reagan Elizabeth and Alex Bregman are parents to two sons Knox and Matthew Bennett (Source: Instagram @reaganelizabeth/Getty Images)

Alex Bregman's wife, Reagan, balances her professional life as an entrepreneur and wellness influencer while also being a mother of two. She documents her challenges related to her motherhood and uses them to motivate and inspire her followers.

On Thursday, Regan posted an AMA (Ask Me Anything) on Instagram, asking fans to interact with her.

Reagan Bregman's Instagram story featuring her AMA (Source: @reaganelizabeth)
Reagan Bregman's Instagram story featuring her AMA (Source: @reaganelizabeth)

She invited questions related to her postpartum period, her entrepreneurship and her daily lifestyle. She was asked if she had undergone bouts of postpartum depression (PPD), a mood disorder that women go through after childbirth. In reply, Reagan revealed about facing anxiety. She wrote:

"I had pretty rough PPA (not really PPD) after Knox & I didn't realize it until my doctor told me of my 6 week check up. I was worried about things like buildings falling down, light fixtures falling off the ceiling, dying etc.
"It was kind of wild looking back. I have experienced it at all this time & am so so thankful. So if you went through it with your first, it can be different the second time around IP."
Reagan Bregman's Instagram story detailing her struggles with postpartum anxiety. (Source: reaganelizabeth)
Reagan Bregman's Instagram story detailing her struggles with postpartum anxiety. (Source: reaganelizabeth)

Reagan and Bregman welcomed their second son, Matthew Bennett, in April. The couple's firstborn, Knox, was born in August 2022. After Bennett's birth, Reagan shared a post, documenting their time in the hospital.

"04.16.25 the kind of love that stops time. We love you so much Bennett," she wrote.
Reagan Bregman promotes her salsa brand 'Wild Sol' in latest story

Another question directed at Reagan was related to her salsa brand co-founded alongside Alex Bregman, named "Wild Sol." She gave a tip to a fan asking her about unexpected ways to add salsa to any meal.

"Mixing Wild Sol hot salsa with shredded chicken for a tostada or taco," she wrote.
Reagan Elizabeth's Instagram Story featuring Wild Sol (Source: Instagram @reaganelizabeth)
Reagan Elizabeth's Instagram Story featuring Wild Sol (Source: Instagram @reaganelizabeth)

Reagan's brand has over 2,000 retailers all over the United States.

