Was the young kid ejected after catching Tommy Pham's home run ball during game vs Reds? Bizarre fan situation emerges at Chase Field

In the game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Arizona Diamondbacks, a young fan was relocated after he attempted to catch a home run by Tommy Pham.

During the bottom of the seventh innings, the kid, who was near the left field fence, caught a flyball by Pham that looked to be traveling beyond the fence.

Off a 2-2 pitch from Brett Kennedy, Pham struck the 84 mph change-up deep towards left field. Reds fielder Spencer Steer was positioned in the left field. He leaped to take the catch near the fence but the kid caught the ball almost by snatching it from Steer's hands.

It was initially given as a three-run home run as the Dbacks stretched their lead to 11-4. However, after review, the call was overturned and Pham was called out. This brought a large round of boos from fans who were already on their way to cheering "MVP" for the kid.

Pham, after the game, made a point to specify that he felt bad for the fan.

"I was in the dugout like, out, it’s clear interference,” Pham said. “I just feel bad for him because kids really don’t don’t know that interference rules, so sucks that you got to get kicked out for that.”

Young fan relocated to different seats in the stadium

Interference in play is a common occurrence in stadiums where fences are too close to the foul line. The broadcast following the play showed that the young kid and his family were being relocated to a different place in the stands.

Thankfully for the Dbacks, the robbing of the home run did not affect the result of the game as they went on to win 10-8. However, that didn't come without drama, as they conceded four runs off a grand slam in the final innings. They almost blew their six-run lead but held on for the win.