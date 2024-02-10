[WATCH] $3.5 million NIL-valued Olivia Dunne's dazzling floor routine sets the tone in LSU's victory over Georgia Bulldogs

In a gymnastics meet that showcased LSU’s resilience and determination, Olivia Dunne’s floor routine played a crucial role. She set the tone for the Fighting Tigers’ victory over the Georgia Bulldogs.

Dunne, the girlfriend of Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes, entrusted with the leadoff spot on the floor, stepped in for the injured Konnor McClain. She had previously scored consistently high with 9.850 or 9.875 in her floor routines this season but faced stumbles on Friday. She received a score of 9.800.

Despite the minor setback, Dunne's performance remained significant to LSU’s overall success.

Led again by Haleigh Bryant, Olivia Dunne’s LSU Tigers secured a victory against the Georgia Bulldogs

The meet unfolded as LSU gymnastics secured its first away victory of the season against Georgia with a score of 197.625-197.075. The No. 3 ranked Tigers had a challenging start, as they struggled with landings and control in the first half. However, the team’s resilience shone through, led by all-around senior Haleigh Bryant.

Bryant continued her remarkable season by breaking records. She scored her thirteenth perfect ten on the balance beam and won her twentieth career all-around title. She now holds perfect 10s in all events, which has earned her the coveted gym slam title. Bryant has secured her position as the No. 1 all-around gymnast in the country.

The second half saw LSU finding its rhythm on the floor. KJ Johnson, Aleah Finnegan, Haleigh Bryant and Kiya Johnson gave standout performances for the team. Notably, Dunne led off on the floor for the first time this season, contributing to LSU’s resurgence.

Despite a few hiccups, LSU’s experience prevailed over Georgia’s young team, which struggled to secure high scores. LSU’s ability to make adjustments and improve on all events became evident, culminating in a victory sealed with a solid balance beam rotation.

The Fighting Tigers have consistently overcome challenges, making them a force not to be reckoned with in the Southeastern Conference. The Fighting Tigers continue their journey with determination and a commitment to continuous improvement.

