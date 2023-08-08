Aaron Boone and feuds with umpires are a never-ending story. The New York Yankees manager was ejected from the game against the Chicago White Sox after a heated verbal fight with home plate umpire Laz Diaz.

In the game, a strike zone call from umpire Diaz in the eighth innings prompted Aaron Boone to leave his bench. With Anthony Volpe at the plate and the Yanks trailing 1-2, a third strike call seemed to just miss the strike zone.

Boone left his place on the Yankees bench to challenge the call and engaged in a heated verbal argument with Diaz. The umpire too held back nothing as he tried to justify the calls. After a few exchanges, Boone proceeded to do a few theatrics in order to mimic the official.

First, the Yankees manager drew a line on the ground to signify the framing of the strike zone. Then Boone tried to imitate the strike call by Diaz in his signature way. The pair exchanged a few more jabs at each other before the bench leader finally left the field.

Aaron Boone's record sixth ejection this season

Aaron Boone was ejected for an AL-highest sixth time this season. His spat with Diaz seemed to stem from a visible frustration he had against the umpire's calls all game long.

Moreover, the Yankees' offense was unable to convert crucial plays as they were 1-9 with 12 runners on base.

Regardless the umpire-coaches saga will forever continue till the MLB devices some concrete plan to have a decision-challenging system. The automatic strike zone is already being implemented in the minor league with MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred indicating that the major leagues might include it in the future.

The Yankees ultimately lost the game against the White Sox 5-1 after poor eighth innings. They are currently fifth in the AL East with a 58-55 record.