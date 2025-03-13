WATCH: Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger & other Yankees stars take on the Jazz ‘Euro Step’ challenge

Aaron Judge and his New York Yankees teammates make sure to take a moment and have fun. While they are laser-focused on the upcoming 2025 season after falling short in the 2024 World Series, they tried their hands on a skill from the world of basketball.

On Wednesday, MLB shared a viral clip where several Yankees stars, including Cody Bellinger, attempted the Jazz “Euro Step” challenge. The Jazz “Euro Step” challenge was founded by Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr., who first did it in 2022.

The move mimics the classic Euro Step seen in basketball, where players take two quick, lateral steps to evade defenders. One could spot the likes of James Harden and Giannis Antetokounmpo making heads turn with this play.

However, baseball players will remain baseball players. Aaron Judge, Anthony Volpe, Chisholm, Bellinger and others tried their feet moving for a Euro Step. While Chisholm nailed the move, the likes of Judge and Bellinger embarrassed themselves with their footwork, eliciting laughter from others.

Here's the video:

Cody Bellinger's presence could allow Aaron Judge to play corner outfield

It was Yankees captain Aaron Judge who personally asked Hal Steinbrenner to go after Cody Bellinger after losing out on Juan Soto in free agency. While Bellinger is not Soto, his valuable experience makes him an asset for any team, especially New York.

Earlier in the offseason, Bellinger was traded to the Yankees by the Cubs. The versatile infielder, who has played center field a lot, could relieve Judge and allow him to move to the corner outfield where there's less chance of injury.

"I told [Boone] that wherever you need me to play, I’ll play,” Bellinger said. "Whether it’s left, center or if Judge gets a DH day, I’ll play right. If you need me at first, I’ll play first. I enjoy doing that stuff. I think it helps the teams that I’m on win."

The Yankees also need to figure out the playing spot for Bellinger. His numbers dipped in the 2024 season, hitting .266/.325/.426 and a 108 OPS+ with 23 doubles, 18 homers and 78 RBIs.

