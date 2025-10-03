WATCH: Aaron Judge and daughter Nora share precious postgame hug after Red Sox showdown

New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge would be pleased with the team's effort after they managed to shut out the Boston Red Sox 4-0 to advance to the American League Division Series. The Yankees are looking to finish one step better than last season, when they lost in the World Series.This postseason, however, is a little different for Aaron Judge, who has some extra lady luck besides his wife, Samantha. The couple welcomed their daughter, Nora Rose, this February. After the win against the Red Sox, Judge could be seen celebrating with her in an empty Yankee Stadium.In the video posted on ESPN's TikTok channel, Judge can be seen crouching down to his daughter, seated on the field, and lifting her off the ground as Samantha captured the heartwarming moments.Aaron Judge will surely be motivated to celebrate three more series wins alongside Nora as New York looks to win their first World Series since 2009. Last year, they fell in the Fall Classic to the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games.The Yankees were on the verge of elimination after a loss in the series opener. They were able to rebound in the second game before a Cam Schlittler eight-inning gem helped them on Thursday night. The 2x American League MVP went 4-for-10 in the series. On Thursday, he blanked against Boston's pitching staff but was hit by pitch on the left arm by Red Sox reliever Justin Slaten. In 61 postseason games in his career, Judge has a .212 average, significantly down from his career figures.Aaron Judge opens up about being irritated by New York's crowd while spending time with daughterBeing one of the biggest sportspersons in a market like New York has its own merits and demerits. For someone like Aaron Judge, it has gotten a little tougher managing the fan frenzy after becoming a father. The Bombers' slugger, in an exclusive with NJ-dot-com published on Tuesday, opened up about the exasperating feeling.“If I’m with my wife and I’ve got my daughter there, it’s a little different,” Judge said. “I’ll say, ‘Hey, she’s not the right fielder for the New York Yankees. She’s not even a year old, let’s leave her out of the pictures and videos.’ That’s where I get a little irritated at times.”The deeper the Yankees go into the playoffs, the fan interactions are bound to increase. The 33-year-old will be mindful of the expectations that are on him.