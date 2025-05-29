WATCH: Aaron Judge gives honest reaction to amuse Angels manager after intentional walks

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees have seemingly been an unstoppable force in May, and the Los Angeles Angels tried to drop the Yankees captain with a unique strategy.
The Angels intentionally walked Aaron Judge in the first inning on Wednesday. It was the first time a Yankee had been intentionally walked in the first inning in more than a decade since Robinson Cano was walked by the Washington Nationals in 2012.
Los Angeles stuck to the strategy, intentionally walking the reigning American League MVP in his second at-bat in the series finale. After being walked, Judge tipped his hat to Angels manager Ron Washington, who erupted in laughter over the Yankees captain's gesture.
The Yankees scored on Anthony Volpe's sacrifice fly after Aaron Judge was intentionally walked in the first inning of the game. It was the only run scored in the game as the Yankees shoutout the home team for a 1-0 win to sweep the Angels in Anaheim.
Angels break Aaron Judge's hitting streak in shutout loss
The Angels' strategy against Aaron Judge seemingly paid off as the Yankees captain, who was 7-for-18 in his last five games, went hitless, ending his five-game hitting streak. However, he reached base twice in his two plate appearances.
After sweeping the Angels and making it seven wins in a row, the Yankees are set to face the Los Angeles Dodgers in a replay of last season's World Series clash. The Yankees will travel to Dodger Stadium for a three-game series starting on Friday.