Watch: Aaron Judge goes deep with incredible 467-foot moonshot as Yankees win series against Twins 

Wednesday’s game saw a stellar 4-0 victory for the New York Yankees against the Minnesota Twins. The Yankees offense recorded 13 hits, but one player who shone the most was captain Aaron Judge.

Judge went 4-for-4, with three doubles and brought in two runs leading to the franchise’s win. The Yankees captain started their lead in the first inning, hitting his 11th homer of the season, an astonishing 467-foot blast that drove in a run.

In a post-game interview, Yankees manager Aaron Boone talked about Aaron Judge’s performance:

“He felt a little oversized for the park. That’s cleaning out a good fastball there and leaving no doubts.”

Aaron Judge’s RBI double that brought in a run in the seventh inning set the final score of the game. The five-time All-Star has bounced back from a rough start to the 2024 season.

At the end of April, Aaron Judge was batting .207, which he has now improved to .255. His overall performance has significantly improved, with 11 home runs, 29 RBIs, 24 runs scored, two stolen bases and 13 doubles in 44 games.

Aaron Judge optimistic about team’s performance post-Twins game

Aaron Judge’s 467-foot homer was the third longest this 2024 season. The two other longer homers were a 473-foot shot by Judge himself the previous week and another 473-foot by Mike Trout.

After his impressive performance against the Minnesota Twins, Judge expressed optimism for his team, saying (via YES Network):

“We’re getting there, we’re getting there. Not there yet. Hopefully, we get there when we’re talking in November.”

In the second inning, Anthony Volpe hit a sacrifice fly followed by Giancarlo Stanton’s single in the third bringing, each bringing in one run for the Bronx Bombers.

Yankees pitcher Marcus Stroman threw six scoreless innings, earning his first win in four starts. He only gave up a double, a single and three walks. After Stroman, Luke Weaver and Caleb Ferguson took over and didn’t allow any runs to the Twins.

The New York Yankees (29-15) won the first two games of the series against the Minnesota Twins with an aggregate score of 9-1. Since 2002, the franchise has won 118 out of 162 games against the Twins.

The Yankees will look to sweep the Twins in the third and final game of the series on Thursday at Target Field.

