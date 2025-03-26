Watch: Aaron Judge, Marcus Stroman, Ben Rice & other Yankees stars reveal their perfect dinner partner 

New York Yankees captain, Aaron Judge, pitching ace, Marcus Stroman, catcher/1B Ben Rice and other Bombers stars are gearing up for Opening Day of the new baseball season as the Yanks take on the Milwaukee Brewers in a three-game series at home in Yankee Stadium, starting Thursday.

The players had a decent outing during preseason games in Spring Training and besides playing baseball, they also had some on-field fun with a quirky question-answer session. In the latest video shared by the club on X/Twitter, the Yankees ballplayers were asked to reveal their perfect dinner partner from the past or present.

Some of the responses were as follows:

"If I go to dinner, I would say Jackie Robinson," said Aaron Judge.

"Cristiano Ronaldo," said Oswald Peraza.

"I'm gonna go with, the Buddha," said Ben Rice.

"Lebron James," said Oswaldo Cabrera.

"Maybe Wayne Dyer," said Marcus Stroman.

Some additional responses were as follows:

"I don't know, Benjamin Franklin. And then, ask him how he figured out conductivity and electricity. I think that would be an interesting conversation," said Spencer Jones.

"I'm gonna throw a crazy one, like Virgil Abloh," said Clarke Schmidt.

"Derek Jeter," said Andrew Velazquez.

"George Steinbrenner," said Anthony Volpe.

"Alexander the Great. Great leader. So, pick his brain," said Will Warren.

Watch the complete video here:

The Yankees wrapped up Spring Training in Miami, Florida, with a loss against the Miami Marlins at Loan Depot Park on Monday. The players then boarded their Delta Airlines flight for the Bronx on Tuesday as they hope to open their AL pennant defense in style at home on March 27.

"BX Bound."

Aaron Judge, Marcus Stroman, Cody Bellinger and other Yankees stars reveal their favorite NY eating spots

In yet another fun-filled interaction with the media on Sunday, Aaron Judge, Marcus Stroman, Cody Bellinger and other Bombers stars revealed their favorite eating spots in New York:

"I'm eating at 4 Charles Prime Rib," said Judge.

"Maybe 4 Charles, just to get the burger," said Stroman.

"Buvette, I've heard is pretty fire," said Cody Bellinger.

"I'm eating at Great Steak House," said Fernando Cruz.

Some more responses were a follows:

"Monkey Bar, the whole menu," said Ian Hamilton.

"I'm going to Emilio's Bellato," said Clarke Schmidt.

"Don Angie's," said Ben Rice.

"Lucali, I'm getting a pizza," said Anthony Volpe.

Watch the whole video shared by the Yankees on Instagram here:

The Bronx Bombers have a six-game homestand to open the new MLB season with back-to-back series against the Brewers and Arizona Diamondbacks.

