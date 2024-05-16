Watch: Aaron Judge rocks red and white rose kick Nike cleats with floral design against Twins

New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge continued his hot hitting streak at the plate against the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night. The Bronx Bombers won the contest 4-0 in Minneapolis, and with that, they registered another regular-series victory with one game left.

A perfect night for Aaron Judge was completed with a 4-for-4 at-bat, two RBIs and a mammoth home run in the top of the first against experienced pitcher Pablo Lopez. As emphatic as Judge's striking was at the home plate, his latest red and white rose kick cleats were what caught everyone's eye, which had a floral design on the sides with the Nike swoosh.

Take a look at Judge's Nike cleats here:

Aaron Judge's efforts on Wednesday night were supported by an RBI each from shortstop Anthony Volpe and DH Giancarlo Stanton.

Yankees starting pitcher Marcus Stroman was equally good, as he pitched six scoreless innings to set the tone for the club's relievers, who closed the game and shut out the Twins in Game 2 of the three-game series at Target Field in Minneapolis.

Judge started the season slow and was finding it difficult to generate hits and drive in runs. The Yankees captain even faced backlash from home fans for coming up short during important moments in games.

But the Yankees staff and his fellow teammates never let down their faith in their captain, as he bounced back with an emphatic hitting display, which has continued and is working well even now for New York.

Aaron Judge has been producing great offense for Yankees in recent games

In the last eight days, Aaron Judge has played seven games and produced 11 hits off 26 at-bats, with four home runs and eight RBIs. His recent productive display at the plate for New York has taken his batting average to .255, with 11 home runs, 29 RBIs and .926 OPS for the 2024 campaign so far.

Judge now seems to be back on track to produce the numbers that were expected of him before the start of the season. Many MLB analysts even backed Judge during his recent dip in form, saying that it wouldn't last for long and that once he got into his rhythm again, it would be a boon for the New York Yankees.

New York will hope Aaron Judge continues producing some amazing at-bats at Target Field on Thursday night as well, in an attempt to sweep the Minnesota Twins.

