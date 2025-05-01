WATCH: Aaron Judge’s 426-ft HR earns salute from teammates at stand

New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge continued his hot start at the plate this season after the reigning American League MVP went deep for a tenth time against the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday.

Aaron Judge, who came into the game with the best average in the league, took Cade Povich deep in the first inning for a 426-ft moonshot. The two-run home run was the 10th homer of the season for Judge, tying him with the Seattle Mariners' Cal Raleigh and the Arizona D-backs' Eugenio Suárez for the MLB lead.

Judge's teammate enjoyed the home run that gave the Bronx Bombers a 2-0 lead in the game, with Jason Dominguez and other Yankees players bowing down to the two-time MVP from the dugout.

The blast was measured leaving Aaron Judge's bat at 112.1 mph and it was the 15th first-inning home run for the Yankees, the most by any team this season. Three of them came in the previous game on Tuesday, when Trent Grisham, Judge and Ben Rice hit consecutive home runs to start the game.

