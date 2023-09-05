WATCH: Aaron Judge and Samantha Bracksieck relish watching Alexander Zverev vs Jannik Sinner at US Open 2023

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge and his wife Samantha Bracksieck enjoyed a day at the 2023 US Open. Day 8 of the last Grand Slam of the year had the usual A-list attendance that it is known for.

Along with other famous people, MLB star Judge relished watching the five-set clash between Alexander Zverev and Jannik Sinner at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. He was also spotted enjoying the fourth-round match between World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka and World No. 13 Daria Kasatkina with his wife Bracksieck.

Celebrities such as Tina Fey and Jimmy Butler were also in attendance.

In a video, Judge and his Yankees teammate Keynan Middleton can be seen emulating the traditional tennis victory celebration by pumping their fists in the air in front of the crowd.

"Aaron Judge loving what he's seeing thus far between Zverev and Sinner. Also pictured, Tina Fey," the US Open wrote on X.

Watch:

After sweeping the Astros in Houston over the weekend, the Yankees are back. After a two-month layoff due to a toe injury, the Yankees have recently benefited from what seems to be a typical Aaron Judge performance.

In the victory over the Astros on Sunday, September 3, the defending AL MVP blasted a 438-foot home run, his ninth long ball in his last 15 contests.

Aaron Judge becomes fastest to 250 home runs

As he treated the Yankees' fans with a historic victory over the Astros, Aaron Judge set a record for the fastest time to hit 250 home runs in MLB history.

Having made his first full-season appearance with the team in 2017, outfielder Judge has reached his career's 250th home run. The Yankees' skipper has always taken the initiative. He also surpassed Roger Maris' AL record of 62 home runs in a season last year.

Judge re-signed with the Yankees in 2022 on a nine-year, $360 million deal, and the team named him as the captain after that.