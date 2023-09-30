Watch: Adam Wainwright gets rousing reception during farewell at-bat in final homestand.

In a surprising turn of events during a lopsided game on Friday night, Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright found himself back in the batter’s box, taking a swing at the Cincinnati Reds. Cardinals manager Oli Marmol had previously mentioned that Wainwright would only get an at-bat if the Reds were eliminated from postseason contention. Little did he know that the Cardinals themselves would be facing elimination from the game by the middle innings.

With the Cardinals trailing 14-2 in the sixth inning, Marmol decided to give the green light to Wainwright, who had taken batting practice earlier in the day. The 42-year-old veteran, set to retire after this season, stepped up as a pinch-hitter for Luken Baker. The fans who endured the blowout were treated to a nostalgic sight as Wainwright took two aggressive swings against the Reds starter Brandon Williamson.

Did Adam Wainwright hit a home run in his first ever at-bat?

Adam Wainwright, known for his hitting prowess, had a memorable start to his career as a batter when, as a 24-year-old rookie , he swung at the first pitch he ever saw and launched it for a home run in 2006. While Friday’s swings didn’t result in a home run, the excitement of seeing Wainwright back in the batter’s box was a sweet moment for fans in an otherwise challenging MLB season for the Cardinals.

Adam Wainwright, who is bidding farewell from baseball this weekend, did indeed hit a home run in his first at-bat as a rookie in 2006.

Interestingly, just a day prior, Wainwright had impressed everyone during batting practice by hitting three home runs at Busch Stadium. The 42-year-old pitcher, who also showcased his talents as a country music singer, expressed his hope for at least one more at-bat in the final series against the Reds before bidding farewell to his illustrious career.