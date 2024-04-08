WATCH: Adolis Garcia snaps Ronel Blanco's hitless streak amid record-setting start 

Houston Astros pitcher Ronel Blanco's impressive start to the 2024 MLB season continued on Sunday as his team faced off against rivals Texas Rangers for the third game of the Lone Star Series.

Blanco, a shining light for the Astros amidst a turbulent start to the season, faltered against the red-hot Adolis Garcia, ending his bid for a second consecutive no-hitter. The Rangers slugger struck a two-out single in the bottom of the sixth inning to snap the Astros hitless streak.

However, it wasn't before the 30-year-old right-handed pitcher set a record for the most outs before conceding his first hit of the season.

"Ronel Blanco’s 44 outs before his first hit allowed are the most by a pitcher to begin a season in at least the expansion era [1961]."

Ronel Blanco emerged as an unexpected starter for the team due to injury concerns with star pitchers Justin Verlander and Jose Urquidy. However, the 30-year-old has justified his place in the Astros' rotation by becoming the first Dominican pitcher to start the season with 14.2 hitless innings.

Ronel Blanco and Yordan Álvarez help the Astros to their first win of the Lone Star Series

Despite losing the no-hitter, Ronel Blanco positioned his team for a decisive win over their rivals in the third game of the famed series. Joe Espada's side entered the game after two consecutive defeats against the defending World Series champions.

Yordan Álvarez is another Astro who has had a decent start to the season. The former ALCS MVP put his team ahead with a three-run homer in the top of the third inning.

Juston Foscue's first MLB hit brought a late-game rally for the Rangers back in the game in the ninth inning, but it was a little too late for the defending champions as the Astros registered their first win of the series with one game remaining.

Josh Hader, celebrating his 30th birthday, also had a memorable day as the star closer registered his first save in an Astros uniform since his record move in the offseason.

