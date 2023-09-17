WATCH: Albert Pujols and the Angels honor Miguel Cabrera in pregame ceremony before game vs Tigers

Miguel Cabrera is in the final stretch of his marathon career. The Detroit Tigers legend will bid goodbye to the MLB after this season. As the moment draws close, various personalities and even teams around the league are doing their part to make it special.

The Los Angeles Angels were the latest team to celebrate Miguel Cabrera's success, as they presented him with a special gift ahead of their clash.

Former Angels batter Albert Pujols and Mike Trout were there to hand him a memento. The gift was a special surfboard that listed all of the Venezuelan's major accomplishments in the MLB. Cabrera is known to be a part-time surfboarder during the offseason.

A surfboard might not have been enough to list all his accomplishments, but to name a few, Cabrera is a two-time AL MVP. He is a four-time AL Batting Champion and a Triple Crown winner in 2012. The corner infielder is one of only three batters to hit 3,000 hits, 500 home runs and maintain a .300 average. He is also a seven-time Silver Slugger awardee.

Miguel Cabrera caps off an epic night with a go-ahead tie-breaking single

The 40-year-old completed the night with another batting masterclass as he helped his team seal a series victory against the LA Angels. The Tigers slipped in the ninth inning when they let a three-run lead go.

Miguel Cabrera came to the rescue as he hit a single that drove in the automatic runner in the tenth inning.

He spoke to reporters after the game:

“It was nice, but we wanted to finish the game in the ninth inning. Unfortunately, we didn’t do it, so thank God we got the big hit and we scored.”

Cabrera went 2-5 in the game having hit an initial RBI single in the top of the fifth. He is batting at .258 with 31 RBIs and .660 OPS this season.