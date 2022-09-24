WATCH: Albert Pujols blasts his 700th career home run; Cardinals slugger becomes 4th player in MLB history to achieve this remarkable feat

When Albert Pujols announced last offseason that he would be returning to the St. Louis Cardinals for his final season, fans were ecstatic. It was the most prophetic of homecomings.

Pujols will always hold a special place in the hearts of Cardinals fans. Even though he was rafted in 1999, 2001 was Pujol's first season in the MLB, and he did not disappoint. Pujols hit .329 with 37 home runs and 130 RBIs for the Cards. It was enough for him to win the 2001 Rookie of the Year award.

Pujols went on to play 10 more seasons with the Cardinals. In that time, he won three MVP Awards and led the Cardinals to a pair of World Series titles. One in 2011 over the Texas Rangers, and one in 2006. It was their first championship in 24 years.

Cardinals fans were shocked when Pujols turned down a contract extension with the Cardinals in 2011 and instead went to the Los Angeles Angels, where he would sign a mega deal worth $240 million over 10 years.

Albert Pujols played out his contract for the Angels, but was never able to duplicate the unreal statistics he regularly produced in St. Louis. As Pujols got older, many wondered if he would return to the Cards for one final hurrah.

Fans got what they hoped for on the eve of the 2022 season. Albert Pujols signed a one-year deal worth $2.5 million so that he could play the final season of his career with the St. Louis Cardinals. As he entered 2021 with 679 career home runs, fans knew that they could bear witness to number 700.

Only three players have previously reached the feat of 700 homers: Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron and the legendary Babe Ruth. Last night, as the Cardinals took the field at Dodgers Stadium, Pujols was 2 dingers away from 700.

His first jack was a two-run shot off LA Dodgers pitcher Andrew Heaney in the third inning. An inning later, Pujols lifted a three-run bomb deep to left field and bestowed upon the bleachers the 700th home run of his career.

The legend of Albert Pujols will forever live in St. Louis

It would not be an exaggeration to say that Albert Pujols is one of the most notable players the Cardinals have ever had. His stats put him up there with the likes of Stan Musial and Mark McGwire. Cards fans might not see another player him for a long time.

