WATCH: Alex Rodriguez's daughter Natasha gives rare update into her life as student at University of Michigan

Alex Rodriguez had a terrific Major League Baseball career as a 14-time All-Star player but was also involved in controversy during his playing days. His public image has never been better, though, as he has been able to spend so much time with his family.

Ad

A. Rod has two daughters, both navigating their paths as young adults. His oldest daughter, Natasha, attends theatre school at the University of Michigan and shared a glimpse of her life in an Instagram post on Monday.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Natasha Rodriguez starts the reel by outlining her morning routine for her followers. She shares several personal hygiene tips before selecting a chic outfit for the day. As she prepares to attend a musical at the University of Michigan, her caption conveys her video's purpose along with the musical's name.

"grwm! kill the boy band!" she captioned the post.

Natasha was still young when Alex Rodriguez finished his playing career, but she was often seen around the ballpark with her sister, Ella. Since A. Rod is not nearly as busy these days, Natasha is frequently featured in the 2009 World Series winner's life updates on social media sites.

Ad

Alex Rodriguez is currently dating Jaclyn Cordeiro, a personal trainer who works for high-profile clients. Cordeiro also has kids from a previous relationship, but the blended family has gotten along well.

Alex Rodriguez and daughter Natasha attend Christmas season Toy Drive in Miami

Alex Rodriguez expressed sadness when his daughter Natasha left home to attend the University of Michigan. The former MLB MVP has made several trips to Michigan to be with Natasha and the pair was able to get together in Miami during the Christmas season.

Ad

A. Rod and Natasha were able to help out at a toy drive at the Boys and Girls Club in Miami, and the former slugger shared pictures of the event on Instagram.

"What a wonderful day at the @bgca_clubs Miami-Dade’s Annual Holiday Toy Drive. I grew up at this club and to come back every year to give back to kids just like me brings be so much joy. This year was extra special to be with Eddie aka “El Gallo” who was my first baseball coach and my daughter Natasha Rodriguez," Alex Rodriguez captioned the post

Ad

With an improved public image, Alex Rodriguez will soon cover MLB games this spring while also trying to find time to spend with his daughter.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback