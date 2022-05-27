Watch: Alex Rodriguez and girlfriend Kathryne Padgett spotted courtside during the Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat ECF game 5

During the NBA Eastern Conference Finals game between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics, former baseball legend Alex Rodriguez was seen with his new girlfriend, Kathryne Padgett, sitting courtside at FTX Arena in Miami, Florida.

Celtics on NBC Sports Boston @NBCSCeltics Brooks Koepka, A-Rod, and Jimmy Buffet at Game 5 Brooks Koepka, A-Rod, and Jimmy Buffet at Game 5 🙌 https://t.co/UtQrowLnBE

"Brooks Koepka, A-Rod, and Jimmy Buffet at Game 5." - @ Celtics on NBC Sports Boston

In the video posted on Twitter above, Rodriguez can be seen with his girlfriend moments before the game started. However, A-Rod got more attention last week when he was caught sleeping during series-deciding game seven between the Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns.

Alex Rodriguez actually stays awake this time

The game between the Mavericks and the Suns was a blowout, with the Mavericks winning 123-90, so perhaps this gives a little reason behind Rodriguez's snooze. Some on Twitter even joked around, saying that the Suns were taking after Rodriguez, sleeping during the game. The game's feed panned to A-Rod and his girlfriend, he was seen passed out courtside, and the rest is history. The clip went viral on Twitter, and sports fans thought it was hilarious.

TSN @TSN_Sports



#NBAPlayoffs Is ARod sleeping during Game 7? Is ARod sleeping during Game 7? 😭#NBAPlayoffs https://t.co/fi3MQdOi4k

"Is ARod sleeping during Game 7?" - @ TSN

After the viral video of Alex Rodriguez sleeping at the game, fans on Twitter jokingly speculate that A-Rod had officially become an old man. Although he is only 46 years old, he is definitely not helping his case with this one. It was odd to see him asleep like this, because, for being a retired athlete, he is usually very up and active on social media.

Alex Rodriguez and his new girlfriend Kathryne Padgett were spotted during multiple games in this year's NBA Playoffs, primarily in Minnesota supporting the Timberwolves, as Rodriguez co-owns the team. They were both at the game in Dallas, because Padgett is based out of Texas and was happy when the Mavericks won the series against the Suns.

Minnesota Timberwolves v Miami Heat

Alex Rodriguez has always had close ties with the city of Miami, having grown up and gone to high school there, so it makes sense that he was in Miami to watch the Heat and Celtics play. This time, however, Rodriguez was awake for the entire game.

The game between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat was much more exciting then the Maverics versus Suns game, however, with a much tighter score of 92-80, and the game was close the entire time.

Breaking News, Latest News, Exclusives and Opinion Articles from Sportskeeda on Facebook. Like Now.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt