WATCH: Alex Rodriguez recreates iconic Yankees photo after 15 years at old stomping ground

Alex Rodriguez became a Yankees legend when he guided them to their World Series win over the Philadelphia Phillies in 2009. One of the most iconic pictures from that win is Rodriguez celebrating in pinstripes, which he recreated ahead of the game on Saturday and posted on his Instagram account.

As numerous stars gathered in the Bronx to watch the New York Yankees take on the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York legend Alex Rodriguez took the opportunity to recreate his iconic picture from 15 years ago.

As the Yankees look to end their World Series drought, Rodriguez returned to his old stomping ground as an analyst for FOX Sports. Taking to the field ahead of the game, Rodriguez recreated his iconic celebration from the moment when they won the World Series. Just as he did 15 years ago, the infielder celebrated with his arms in the air while recreating the historic moment.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Alex Rodriguez is widely remembered as one of the best players in the history of the MLB. Having started his major league career with the Seattle Marines in 1994, he went on to play for the Texas Rangers and the New York Yankees later in his career. The three-time AL MVP won the World Series with the Yankees in 2009, cementing his status as a legend in the team's history.

Alex Rodriguez gives David Ortiz a hilarious take on his Yankees legacy

Despite his impressive numbers over an illustrious MLB career, Alex Rodriguez's legacy in baseball has been tainted by allegations of PED use during that time. As a result, he has not been inducted into the league's Hall of Fame and his career has not been celebrated by the New York Yankees like other legends.

However, he still had a sense of humor about it when Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz asked him when the Yankees would retire his number '13' jersey, saying:

"Papi you have a better chance of getting your number retired here than I do."

Expand Tweet

Despite the argument that Rodriguez deserves more recognition for his achievements in the MLB, he seems to have made his peace with it. Instead of dwelling on his past controversies, he was more interested in remembering the good times as he recreated the picture from his title-winning moment.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback