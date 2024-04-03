WATCH: Alex Verdugo hits clutch first home run for Yankees during 6-5 victory over D-Backs

It may have taken a few games, but Alex Verdugo is now in the home run column for the New York Yankees. The former Boston Red Sox outfielder came up clutch for his new club, hitting his first home run of the season in the top of the 10th inning.

"Alex Verdugo’s first homer as a Yankee comes in a MASSIVE spot." - @MLB

If Alex Verdugo was looking to solidify his standing with New York Yankees fans, he certainly did so on Wednesday afternoon. The veteran outfielder hit a towering two-run home run off Arizona Diamondbacks reliever Kevin Ginkel. The big fly gave the Bronx Bombers an extra-innings lead that they did not look back on.

It's been a difficult start to Verdugo's tenure with the New York Yankees. However, Wednesday's extra-innings home run could be a sign of him turning things around at the dish.

Prior to the Yankees' matchup with the Diamondbacks, Verdugo had only appeared in three games for his new club, posting a disappointing .143 batting average with an RBI.

"Alex Verdugo ends his slump with a 2-run blast deep into the right-field seats. Yankees up 4-2 in the 10th." - @BNightengale

Although it is early in the season, Verdugo's slow start may have left some New York Yankees fans skeptical of their new, polarizing outfielder. That being said, the clutch home run may have instantly won over a large portion of the fan base, at least for the moment.

Alex Verdugo was not the only Yankees star to record their first home run of the season

Although Verdugo's slow start has been well-documented, he was not the only New York Yankees star to record his first home run of the season on Wednesday. En route to the Yankees' 6-5 victory over the Diamondbacks, captain Aaron Judge was also able to crack his first big fly of the year.

The former American League MVP has been in his own rut to open the 2024 season, however, he also slugged his first home run of the year. The superstar slugger crushed a long ball over the centerfield fence, something that Yankees fans have gotten used to over the years.

While Judge's slow start was less concerning than Verdugo's, it was certainly a relief for fans as both players broke the ice in the home run column.

